Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,208 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,274% compared to the average daily volume of 93 call options.

Several research firms recently commented on LBTYA. Barclays raised their target price on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.89.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $400,622.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $53,365,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $16,954,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth about $15,063,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,568,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,876,000 after acquiring an additional 463,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 554,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after acquiring an additional 389,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $28.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $28.30.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

