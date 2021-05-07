Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,644 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,394% compared to the typical daily volume of 177 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $63.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.21 and its 200-day moving average is $74.29. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $52.40 and a 52-week high of $92.98.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,540.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $192,225.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,411,014. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.88.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.