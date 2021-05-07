Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NVTA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.86.

Get Invitae alerts:

Shares of Invitae stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,269. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Invitae has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $61.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $134,762.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $486,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,336.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,135 shares of company stock worth $5,860,514. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 21.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,661,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $521,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,541 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 20.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,546,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $517,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,531 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Invitae by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,333,000 after purchasing an additional 997,639 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Invitae by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,491,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.