IoTeX Price Tops $0.0540 (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 7th. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $520.49 million and $53.49 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00086737 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00075587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00062817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $446.91 or 0.00776638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00101760 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,128.09 or 0.08911564 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

