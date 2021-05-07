IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Stock Position Increased by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period.

MNA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.36. The stock had a trading volume of 70,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,694. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.46. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $36.18.

