IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Holdings Lifted by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $1,977,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 28,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $850,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on IQV. KeyCorp upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.18.

Shares of IQV opened at $231.22 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.52 and a 1 year high of $237.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 254.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

