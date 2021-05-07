iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) rose 9.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $83.72 and last traded at $81.94. Approximately 4,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 716,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.92.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down from $288.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.68.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,911,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 520.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,921,000 after acquiring an additional 23,224 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit