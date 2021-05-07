iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) rose 9.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $83.72 and last traded at $81.94. Approximately 4,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 716,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.92.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down from $288.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.68.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,911,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 520.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,921,000 after acquiring an additional 23,224 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

