iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,015 shares during the quarter. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 1.78% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $56.21. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,654. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.67 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day moving average of $57.08.

