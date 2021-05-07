iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,738,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,669,000 after acquiring an additional 297,581 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,452,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,471,000 after acquiring an additional 217,234 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,625 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,732,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,550,000 after acquiring an additional 143,407 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.54. 855,535 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.72 and its 200 day moving average is $116.78.

