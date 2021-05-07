iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,168 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 8.5% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $23,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $745,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 86.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 26,460 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.46. 15,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,963. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.36 and a 200 day moving average of $88.31. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $62.26 and a 1-year high of $96.59.

