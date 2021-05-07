iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WOOD. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 934.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $95.63 on Friday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $95.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.61 and a 200-day moving average of $80.75.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

