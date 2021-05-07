iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 41,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,667,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,243,000 after purchasing an additional 949,570 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,098,000.

EWZ opened at $37.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $38.82.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

