iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Reduced by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.