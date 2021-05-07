iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth $159,675,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 87,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $343.19 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $354.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.40.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

