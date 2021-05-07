iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,626,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,467,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 144,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter.

IWN opened at $165.16 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $78.13 and a one year high of $170.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.33 and its 200-day moving average is $141.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

