iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,032,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.52 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.52.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.