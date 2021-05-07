iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Holdings Boosted by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $489,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 453.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 321.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $81.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,314. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $83.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.