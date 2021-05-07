Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

NYSEAMERICAN ISDR opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86. Issuer Direct has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $104.28 million, a P/E ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 million. Analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Everett sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $139,444.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,014.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. 18.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

