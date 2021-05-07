ITO Utility Token (IUT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.00

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded up 4,873.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 7th. ITO Utility Token has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $4.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ITO Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ITO Utility Token has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002772 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00072005 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.11 or 0.00263411 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003838 BTC.
- Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $673.37 or 0.01166048 BTC.
- THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00031789 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.60 or 0.00759513 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,664.72 or 0.99856095 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
About ITO Utility Token
Buying and Selling ITO Utility Token
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ITO Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ITO Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ITO Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ITO Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.