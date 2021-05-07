ITV (LON:ITV) PT Raised to GBX 170 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the broadcaster’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ITV. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on ITV from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 113.20 ($1.48).

Get ITV alerts:

ITV traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 125.80 ($1.64). 6,517,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,208,909. ITV has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54.16 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 129.95 ($1.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 122.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 106.96.

In other news, insider Mary Harris bought 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £3,066.14 ($4,005.93). Also, insider Duncan Painter bought 82,087 shares of ITV stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £99,325.27 ($129,769.10).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.