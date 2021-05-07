ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ITV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ITV presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ITVPY traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.92. 365,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,184. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. ITV has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $18.61.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

