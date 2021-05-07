J.B. Hunt Transport Services Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,322 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,026% compared to the typical volume of 295 put options.
Shares of JBHT opened at $174.90 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $95.30 and a fifty-two week high of $178.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.12. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at $206,540,235.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,374,737 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.19.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.