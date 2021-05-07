J.B. Hunt Transport Services Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,322 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,026% compared to the typical volume of 295 put options.

Shares of JBHT opened at $174.90 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $95.30 and a fifty-two week high of $178.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.12. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In related news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at $206,540,235.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,374,737 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.19.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

