J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $501,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $987,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 113,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Truefg LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.64. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $49.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

