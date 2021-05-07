J2 Global’s (JCOM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for J2 Global’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.28 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JCOM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J2 Global from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.15.
J2 Global stock traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.57. 9,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,594. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global in the first quarter valued at $409,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 110,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 31,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter.
About J2 Global
J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.
