J2 Global’s (JCOM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for J2 Global’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JCOM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J2 Global from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.15.

Get J2 Global alerts:

J2 Global stock traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.57. 9,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,594. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.45.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. Research analysts forecast that J2 Global will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global in the first quarter valued at $409,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 110,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 31,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.