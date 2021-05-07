Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Jaguar Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:JAG opened at C$7.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$510.60 million and a P/E ratio of 5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Jaguar Mining has a 12-month low of C$2.90 and a 12-month high of C$11.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.65.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$56.59 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Jaguar Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

