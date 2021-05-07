Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Jaguar Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:JAG opened at C$7.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$510.60 million and a P/E ratio of 5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Jaguar Mining has a 12-month low of C$2.90 and a 12-month high of C$11.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.65.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$56.59 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Jaguar Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit