James S. Jr. Turner Sells 2,500 Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Stock

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $48,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,736.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $19.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $434.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 393,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 238,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Capstar Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

