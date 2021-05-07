Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 12,987 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.