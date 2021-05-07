Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 149,598 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 143.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,598 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 3.81% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFEB. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth $262,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.66. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.