Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.47 Million Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 25.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41,331 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

APAM stock opened at $56.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 145.32%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

