Jason Harvison Sells 8,524 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) CEO Jason Harvison sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $30,004.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Harvison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Jason Harvison sold 15,276 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $55,299.12.

NYSE:ELVT opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $132.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.87.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELVT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

