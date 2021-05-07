Jason Harvison Sells 8,524 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) CEO Jason Harvison sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $30,004.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jason Harvison also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 6th, Jason Harvison sold 15,276 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $55,299.12.
NYSE:ELVT opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $132.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.87.
ELVT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.87.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.
About Elevate Credit
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
