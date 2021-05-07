Jason K. Greene Sells 15,000 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.08. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $67.69.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $12,216,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $91,029,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3,252.1% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 175,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 170,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.07.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

