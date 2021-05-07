Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $605 million-$610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.95 million.Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 15.650-16.856 EPS.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.59. 2,303,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,565. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $178.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
