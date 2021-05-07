Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $605 million-$610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.95 million.Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 15.650-16.856 EPS.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.59. 2,303,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,565. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $178.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.94.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.