Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $605 million-$610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.95 million.Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 15.650-16.856 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,303,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,565. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $178.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

