Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $605 million-$610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.95 million.Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 15.650-16.856 EPS.
Several analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.94.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,303,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,565. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $178.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84.
In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
