JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCDXF remained flat at $$25.65 during trading on Friday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

