JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCDXF remained flat at $$25.65 during trading on Friday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit