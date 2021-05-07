Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Northrop Grumman in a research report issued on Sunday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $5.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $24.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $28.60 EPS.

NOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.08.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $370.05 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $375.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $334.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.26. The company has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,774,381. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 382.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,532,000 after acquiring an additional 875,705 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,065,000 after purchasing an additional 615,521 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $140,033,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,309,000 after buying an additional 430,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,377,000 after buying an additional 382,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

