Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Price Target to $58.00

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $48.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.03% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kirby’s FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

NYSE:KEX opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. Kirby has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.58.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at $920,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $128,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,855.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,283 shares of company stock valued at $902,478 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.