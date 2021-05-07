Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Textron Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Textron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Textron’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TXT. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average is $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. Textron has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $67.35.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Textron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 23,899 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Textron by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 106,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Textron by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Also, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

