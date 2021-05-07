Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Under Armour, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Under Armour in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

NYSE UAA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 71,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,306. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $19.37. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Under Armour by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Under Armour by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

