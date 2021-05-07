Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $5.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s FY2021 earnings at $22.62 EPS.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.27.

Shares of LH opened at $278.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.50. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $155.19 and a 12 month high of $278.09. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,584 shares of company stock worth $1,427,399. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.