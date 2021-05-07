Jefferies Financial Group Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $235.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $208.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.32.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $3.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.70. The firm has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total value of $526,157.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,341 shares of company stock worth $16,917,127. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $13,059,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $5,853,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 6,870 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

