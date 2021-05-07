Jefferies Financial Group Raises YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $115.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on YETI. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of YETI from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.80.

YETI stock opened at $88.11 on Tuesday. YETI has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The company had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $29,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in YETI by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

