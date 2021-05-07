Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€110.00” Price Target for Safran (EPA:SAF)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €119.18 ($140.21).

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of EPA SAF opened at €123.30 ($145.06) on Monday. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($108.66). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €119.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €114.35.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.