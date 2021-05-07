Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

HST has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.23.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $18.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 203,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

