JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-$0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.6-$48.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.92 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $42.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.95. JFrog has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.30.

In other news, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 76,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $5,229,780.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $823,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,641,137 shares in the company, valued at $371,694,516.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581 over the last quarter.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

