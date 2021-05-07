Jill Wilson Sells 7,400 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stock

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CRI opened at $108.67 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $116.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter worth about $2,612,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Carter’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 423.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 368,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,752,000 after acquiring an additional 297,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.