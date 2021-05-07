John Troiano Sells 165,523 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $8,491,329.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $320,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
John Troiano also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 5th, John Troiano sold 2,994 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $166,107.12.
- On Wednesday, February 10th, John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $723,400.00.
- On Monday, February 8th, John Troiano sold 7,224 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $263,025.84.
NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.42. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $56.78. The company has a market cap of $804.46 million and a PE ratio of -1.18.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ONEW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.63.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
