John Troiano Sells 165,523 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $8,491,329.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $320,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Troiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, John Troiano sold 2,994 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $166,107.12.

On Wednesday, February 10th, John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $723,400.00.

On Monday, February 8th, John Troiano sold 7,224 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $263,025.84.

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.42. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $56.78. The company has a market cap of $804.46 million and a PE ratio of -1.18.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ONEW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

