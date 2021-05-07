Joint Ventures (JOINT) Trading 37.4% Higher This Week

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $50,844.55 and $12,296.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00085578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00062706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $448.32 or 0.00781031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00102297 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,086.00 or 0.08860556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

