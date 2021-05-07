Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target Raised to $219.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $5.84 on Thursday, reaching $199.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $79.05 and a twelve month high of $193.39. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.21.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,987,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,506,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,024.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 187,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,569,000 after purchasing an additional 181,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

