Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Downgraded to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on JNCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.90.

JNCE stock opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $405.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $136,215.00. Insiders sold 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $143,131 over the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grace Capital increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 154.2% during the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 102,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $24,052,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

