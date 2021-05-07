JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €100.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DAI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €82.25 ($96.76).

Shares of DAI opened at €72.74 ($85.58) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion and a PE ratio of 9.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €74.44 and its 200-day moving average is €62.54. Daimler has a 12 month low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 12 month high of €77.99 ($91.75).

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

